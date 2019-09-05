Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had driven to Cannon Beach to shoot Haystack Rock but the area was full of tourists and their litter all over the place so decided to try my luck with some of the other sea stacks. The weather had been iffy all day long and it was not improving with scattered showers adding to the challenge. Access to the beach was about a mile distant and as it was already past 2000 I elected to just shoot from the roadway before the weather turned really nasty.