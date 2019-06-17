Canefire, Queensland, Australia by Kirsty Densmore

It's not often that the sugar cane of Far North Queensland is burnt anymore. It used to be burnt to free the fields of mice, rats, snakes and any other vermin prior to the cane cockies cutting by hand. This was hot, exhausting work for the fittest of men.

Every year somewhere in Queensland there is a cane cutting championship, which brings out young and old to compete. The day prior, the cane selected is burnt to be ready for the very dirty work of cutting by hand. A cane burn is always fascinating. It burns quickly and can get out of hand quickly. And it's usually done at dusk, creating fabulous light. This photo captures this as the fire appears to light up the sky.