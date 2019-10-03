Campulung Moldovenesc, Romania by Vasile Palaghioi

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The photo is taken in Bucovina.Bucovina region has a special history. The name Bucovina, which actually comes from the word Buk meaning beech and Bucovina meaning “Beech Country”, first appears towards the end of the 18th century, when the Habsburg Empire conquers this area becoming the Duchy of Bucovina which later is united with Romania. Even if the history of this place is not very long, the tourist fascination of the area is much longer and more interesting. As about tourism, Bucovina is by far one of the most attractive places from Romania and also from Europe because it’s known for its rare beauty landscapes, but especially for the religious tourism which here is very strong due to the unique in the world monasteries painted on their facade with different religious scenes, a thing never seen in the world before.