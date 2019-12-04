Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lake Campotosto is the largest artificial lake in Abruzzo (Italy) and the second largest in Europe. It is located entirely in the L'Aquila district, at 1313 m of altitude, between the northern slope of the Gran Sasso d'Italia mountains, the western of the Monti della Laga. The lake is part of the nature reserve of the same name, established on an area of 1,600 hectares in 1984 to protect the natural environment of the National Park of Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga. It is entirely flanked by the 577 National Road of Campotosto Lake.

As Campo Imperatore, it is a great location for landscape photography. The lake and the mountains around allow you to find numerous compositions with interesting foregrounds and backgrounds. Autumn and winter are the most interesting seasons to photograph the lake, colors and snow, lenticular and other clouds formation never fail. In spring and summer, milky way shots are easy to do because light pollution is very low. For the day of this shot the weather forecast promised well, clouds at medium and high altitude, temperature close to 0°C before sunrise. On the river of the lake, in winter it is easy to find ice formations, i tried to use one as foreground with the fantastic background of the Gran Sasso peaks. While looking for composition, the sky is incredibly exploded with colors. I immediately approached the most interesting ice formation that i had found until then and i took the shot. Being very close to foreground i decided to focus stack to have sharp foreground and background. It was a great and lucky sunrise.