Cala li Fureddi, Sardinia, Italy by Roberto Deaddis

Cala li Fureddi, Sardinia, Italy by Roberto Deaddis
This photo was taken in Cala li fureddi, a bay partially exposed to strong currents and characterized by dark colored schistose rocks. This bay with its colors offers epic shows.The north-western coast of Sardinia is characterized by a great variety of landscapes. Bays, protected by strong winds from the north-west, alternate with cliffs that plunge directly into a sea that is almost always rough.

