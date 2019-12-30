Cala li Fureddi, Sardinia, Italy by Roberto Deaddis

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in Cala li fureddi, a bay partially exposed to strong currents and characterized by dark colored schistose rocks. This bay with its colors offers epic shows.The north-western coast of Sardinia is characterized by a great variety of landscapes. Bays, protected by strong winds from the north-west, alternate with cliffs that plunge directly into a sea that is almost always rough.