Cairngorms National Park, Scotland by Diego Rosati

We were visiting the National park and I took advantage for take this picture of a short stop by car going down near the shore and thake the picture of this picturesque bridge. I loved the typical Scottish atmosphere (light rain) and the beautiful colors of the trees. I used a longexposure to give more emphasis to the photo.