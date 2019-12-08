Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

For quite a few years I have been working on visiting the national parks and monuments, but up until this year nearly all had been out west. This year, I had Acadia in mind, and followed the reports of color across Maine to pick the time to go. That turned out to be the third week of October.

The plan was to stay for a week, in order to allow time for shooting in various locations in the park, and to be able to wait out some occasional bad weather. One very popular spot was Cadillac Mountain, which would also become closed to traffic around sunrise and sunset if it was nice at all, so you had to go early. It was not a problem to go up in the middle of the day, which I did once to do some scouting.

The first morning try did not have a clear sky, so I hoped to try again later. Toward the end of the week, I had another chance, although the forecast was uncertain. I considered not going, but in the end did get up early again to beat the crowd. The sky did cooperate, and I found a scene and conditions that I liked very much.