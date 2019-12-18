Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken during the first hoar frost in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2019. The evening before the temperatures dropped dramatically at the motel I was staying. I checked numerous times throughout the evening to see if frost was forming on the cars and grounds. Once I saw the frost form, I knew there was a possibility the first hoar frost of the year could be in Cades Cove. I drove into the cove and got there as the gate was opening and low and behold the cove lit up with the sparkle of ice crystals glistening under the morning sun peaking over the horizon.