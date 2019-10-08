Caddo Lake, Texas, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If there is a cold snap in Late October, then chances are that there will be good fall color in the Bayous and swamps in East Texas. Caddo Lake is located with about one half of it located in Texas and one half in Louisiana. The Texas side has most of the bayous and Bald Cypress trees in its waters. Louisiana has more clear waters clear waters. I rented a fishing guode who picked me up at 8:00 AM daily and took me all around the lake.My major concern was the motion of the boat so I set a 1600 ISO to compensate.