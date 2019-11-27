Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Some photography companions and I decided to visit Caddo Lake on the border of the US States of Texas and Louisiana to get some colorful fall photos. As we set out with the tour boat at 6:00 AM in the morning, we quickly entered into an extremely dense fog that made visibility very limited. We jokingly said that we encountered a whiteout and we would work on our abstract photography. Our guide told us this was the thickest fog he remembered ever encountering on the lake. Caddo is the only naturally occurring lake in the US State of Texas. It has the largest forest of Bald Cypress trees in the world at 26,000 acres. In the late 1800s, the United States government cut pathways through the Cypress forests for steamboat navigation. In the early 1900s, Henry Ford learned about the abundant Spanish moss covering the trees. The moss was collected and used for stuffing in vehicle seats for many years. With abundant wildlife, unique landscape and rich history, Caddo Lake is filled with great photo opportunities. As we traversed the lake and were surrounded by the dense fog, I saw this small Cypress Tree enveloped by the fog and no other trees were visible. Even with challenging weather, one must be open and watching for photography opportunities that were unplanned. We expected to get colorful fall photos at the lake. However, I returned from the trip with images that were completely different than I expected and yet I was satisfied. Sometimes, one has to make lemonade out of lemons!