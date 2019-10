Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was late November and I went out to try and find the last of the autumnal colours.

Deep in the river Ure valley there was still leaves clinging on despite the wind and rain of the previous week. This was taken on Provia 100.