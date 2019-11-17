Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Very surreal and cold morning on Buttermere in the Lakedistrict at the lone tree after the rain and strange purple mist had lifted the sun started to rise behind fleetwith pike and this is the scene i was greeted with as the sun started to rise the light started lighting the clouds and fells up to showcase the tree with fleetwith pike and surrounding fells as the backdrop stunning location all year round great when you have high cloud movement for long exposure and stunning when calm love this place always different two days never the same.