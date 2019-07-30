Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

O

Hey Niranjan

We would love you to join our premium members. We are offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

ne evening while I scouting for locations, I came across this man-made water front, which was once and still being used by local fishermen and sea enthusiasts to explore and enjoy the open seas. while I was composing an interesting landscape, the sunset turned out to become what I call the burning sky. slowly the sun disappeared below the horizon, but the clouds and the atmosphere above still reflected the magnificent orange light of the sun which was on its way to wake the other side of the earth. It is rare in this region to experience such a spectacular sunset and I wish I could capture more.