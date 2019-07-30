Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Burning Sunset, Karbabad Beach, Bahrain by Niranjan Acharya

One evening while I scouting for locations, I came across this man-made water front, which was once and still being used by local fishermen and sea enthusiasts to explore and enjoy the open seas. while I was composing an interesting landscape, the sunset turned out to become what I call the burning sky. slowly the sun disappeared below the horizon, but the clouds and the atmosphere above still reflected the magnificent orange light of the sun which was on its way to wake the other side of the earth. It is rare in this region to experience such a spectacular sunset and I wish I could capture more.

