Burney Falls, California, USA by Don Hoekwater

Burney Falls, one of the many hidden gems of Northeast California. Nestled in the Lower Cascades it in a part of the state very few know about, let alone venture. I make it point to stop here whenever I'm close, and am never disappointed.

Burney Falls is along Burney Creek and falls 129 feet. And, surprisingly for California, it maintains its volume throughout the year.

The trail to the bottom of the falls takes you down to a viewing area. If you're brave and steady on your feet you can climb down a set of rocks and boulders to water level, where this image was captured.