Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain • Nikon D810, Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8, f/10, 15sec, ISO 200

I am a Polish born landscape photographer living in a small village north of Dublin in Ireland. Photography was always my passion and as I love travelling, adventure and nature, the choice to follow landscape photography was very simple. Pawel Zygmunt

If you are a photographer, holidays never mean laying on the sun-bed and sipping drink, even if you are on a break at place such as Gran Canaria in the winter. We all know that photographing these destinations in the summer is difficult due to lack of clouds and dusty, burned by sun landscape. During winter times these locations look completely different.

I visited Maspalomas dunes early in the morning as I was trying to avoid having footprints all over the place. I checked the weather forecast which showed 30 km/h wind over night. The following morning I was on the dunes. I walked for about two hours looking for compositions and eventually I noticed these lines on sand. I knew this was going to be the picture I was looking for.

I really like the peaceful, serene mood of this image. As I type this, I am taking a much needed break from editing thousands of pictures from a recent commercial assignment and this image is exactly what I needed to help me relax and re-focus my eyes. The leading lines of the postcard-perfect Maspalomas dunes take your eye all the way through the photo, helping the viewer traverse the seemingly endless desert expanse.

A classic example of the Rule Of Thirds, this image gives more weight to the foreground; a decision I think the photographer was wise to make. The clouds and sky, while dark and foreboding, lack the necessary interest to anchor the image. The dunes, in contrast, deliver plenty of visual interest to draw the viewer into the picture.

All in all, this image is, in my opinion, very successful. It merges classic composition, interesting texture and leading lines to convey a dynamic scene. It makes me want to be there, trekking across the dunes with camera-in-hand. John Hafner