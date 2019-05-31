Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Build Your Legacy • June Winner: Amos Ravid

By on 0 Comments

Dor Habonim Beach, Israel • Nikon D750, Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, f/16, 0.6sec, ISO 100

Picture by Amos Ravid from Israel

I am an amateur photographer based in Israel and mainly focus on landscapes. After a long omission I returned to take pictures a few years ago. I feel that this is my modest contribution to preservation of nature.
Amos Ravid

This picture was taken during sunset at Dor Habonim Coast Reserve, one of the most beautiful beaches in Israel. Wet shoes was the result of taking this photo. No regrets though.

Feedback by Pro Kaleb White

Beautiful sunset, Amos. The hues from the rocks, waves and sky are vibrant and the colors and timing offer a sense of serenity to the rocky beach. Yet, we, your audience, understand there is contrast; a storm on the horizon. Our eyes are drawn to a setting sun, composed and timed well. Your choice of shutter speed not only adds movement, but calms the mood.
Your capture is an example of great timing. Many of times have I sacrificed shoes, clothes and risked my gear to 'getting the shot'. These images hold a special place with us, knowing the reward and impact are worth the heightened risk.
Kaleb White

