Buena Vista, Colorado, USA by Glenn Martin

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

An aspen tree and more are illuminated by the glow of the moon in the Colorado mountains. Sometimes, the more interesting things are not the brightest feature, but what it may illuminate. In this image, exposures were made for the foreground, and then for the stars which were then blended together.