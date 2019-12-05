Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Around Christmas 2018, I was spending a week exploring Glencoe and surroundings. Much to my disappointment, not much snow had been forecasted for that period. In fact, those days turned out to be relatively warm for the season. I had to give up my dream of photographing a white Glencoe. Fortunatley, one morning I woke up to find an ephemeral frost covering the entire valley, like if everything had been blanketed in fairy dust overnight. A light mist hovering close to the ground was emphasising the otherworldly atmosphere and helped create a sense of mystery and depth in the landscape. Above, an otherwise crystal clear sky was welcoming the first rays of sunshine. I parked the car and quickly started walking towards the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr, towering over the fog almost as if floating on air. I stopped at a frozen pond, set my composition to include the frostiness of the landscape and the majesty of Buachaille Etive Mòr in the distance. I definitely recommend visiting this beautiful place in winter, maybe you will be luckier than me and even find some snow welcoming you!