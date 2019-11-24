Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While hiking the various trails of Bryce early in the beginning of Spring, I decided to stop and have a nice lunch. Farther up the trail I came upon this single tree. The spender of this lone tree clinging desperately to the gravel edge of a hillside was a wonderful thing to see. I loved it's shape and the tenacity in which it held to the ground so much that I had to stop to take its picture. I love the stark blue sky against the orange ground and the cool blues of the distant cliffs with their snow covered crevices.