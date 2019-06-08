Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Bryce Canyon, Utah, USA by Jonathan Steele

An overnight stay in Bryce Canyon, Utah USA saw a small snowstorm pass through the region dumping 6 inches of fresh snow over everything. Morning came and the roads were not plowed yet, the temperature was about 2 degrees with a wind chill of 20 below. Driving to Sunset Overlook just before sunrise we found we had the area to ourselves. No one else was venturing out in the cold. After capturing several images of fresh snow blowing off the hoodoos backlit by the rising sun I venture to another area of the overlook and saw this scene.

When shooting in popular locations I tend to look for unique shots that still tell the story of the location. To me, this shot succeeds in doing just that. It is a minimalist shot that shows the unmistakable hoodoos of the Canyon framed by the fresh snow giving the viewer the feel of the cold weather Bryce Canyon does experience in the winter.

