I took this image 3 years ago on my very first trip to Bryce Canyon. It was a very special couple of days that I had nearly forgotten took place in my old age but I just finished an article on Winter Landscape photography for Shutterbug magazine and thought it was a great sample image! The conditions were crazy. With fog, snow and LIGHT! Amazing light! That really embodies what winter shooting is all about! This spot took every bit of energy to reach after trudging through 3’ of snow that had fallen overnight. Luckily the roads were partially paved due to the amazing efforts of the park service which still didn’t prevent me from putting my RAV4 into a huge snow bank.