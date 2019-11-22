Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We travelled to Bruges, Belgium last year at exactly this day only to find the city draped in mist! Walking around this unique place, oozing with atmosphere and history that remains unchanged, we came across this wonderful tree! I could not believe my eyes seeing that the receding green colours had partly changed to yellow, golden brown, red with some of them retaining their natural green colour of earlier times! I could not resist the temptation and made a number of photos and I even revisited the site the next day, in full sunshine but I preferred the misty atmosphere of the first sight.

I hope that the photo falls in the idea of lonely trees although it is more a cityscape rather than a landscape!