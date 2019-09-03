Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a recent visit to the Oregon coast in Brookings, the foggy morning with limited visibility meant that my plans to capture the coast in early morning light didn't materialize. Once the fog cleared the skies were mostly devoid of clouds. That left late afternoons to explore the compositions I had in mind.

The Oregon coast has very interesting sea stacks. This particular location is called Secret beach and true to its name it is unmarked with obscure access. As such I had the beach all to myself this afternoon. This beach is only accessible when the tide is low. Luck favored as the low tide and late afternoon combined to present the opportunity to explore this location.

I used a long exposure to smooth out the waves as well as the little stream flowing into the ocean.