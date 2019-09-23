Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken late at night between 10 and 2AM in Brookings, Oregon. While waiting for the Milky Way to appear, this unusual sight came into focus (The Milky Way never appeared because of the cloud cover). It was a beautiful night, replete with the relaxing sounds of the surf lapping upon the stacks, the fragrance of the salty ocean, and the adventure of staying placed upon the side of the mountain without sliding down into the surf.