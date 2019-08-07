Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had an amazing time climbing Mount Bromo, one of Indonesia's most iconic volcano, during the night, a few hours before sunrise. After walking in the dark for an hour, there was finally some light, allowing us to see the sand dunes and the clouds going through them. One of the most spectacular sight of my life. A few minutes after, the shiny black sand turned golden with the sun.