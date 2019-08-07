Book Your Next Photo Tour


Bromo, Indonesia by Adrien Le Falher

Blue Hour
I had an amazing time climbing Mount Bromo, one of Indonesia's most iconic volcano, during the night, a few hours before sunrise. After walking in the dark for an hour, there was finally some light, allowing us to see the sand dunes and the clouds going through them. One of the most spectacular sight of my life. A few minutes after, the shiny black sand turned golden with the sun.

