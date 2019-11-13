Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have been waiting for the snow to clear in the White Mountain all winter so I could reach this location. This area is known for its ancient trees that grow at over 10k feet of altitude. Here is where one of the oldest trees on earth lives with close to 5000 years old. This tree stands alone with a backdrop of the eastern Sierras.

I shoot this picture late afternoon while the storm was passing through. I didn't want to wait to sunset because I knew the sun would be blocked by the clouds. At the end I love how it turned out because it really represents the feeling of the cold day.