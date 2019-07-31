Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

ince I moved to Los Angeles I always wanted to visit the Bristle cone forest near Big Pine. These trees are one of the oldest trees in the world with the Methuselah as the oldest with over 5000 years old. They grow at high altitude in the White mountain at 10000 feet. hese are closes during winter because of the snow , so I had to wait to the end of spring to be able to drive to the groove. The tree in the shot is one of the most photographed in these are and once you get there you know why. The textures of the branches and the Eastern sierra showing in the distance make it a perfect subject.

For this shot I used my zoom lens at 100 mm to get whole tree in the frame without any distractions on the edges of the frame and to make the peaks in the back closer to the subject. I edited the shot in Photoshop and after intense Dodging and burning I got to this final image.