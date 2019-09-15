Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I captured this scene last august in Breuil Cervinia, Italy, Valle d’Aosta. The night here is also a magic moment in our mountain life. Blue sky night after a majestic day. The stars, a lot of stars over Cervino, the Matterhorn, the most beautiful mountain in the world. This landscape is something of unique and superbe. So I decided to put my Nikon D90 on the tripod with its lens, 35 mm Nikkor. It’s difficult to capture a complete landscape but however it’s also possible to obtain great images thanks to the brightness this lens gives us. These summer nights in Cervinia are ideal to place the camera and shot all the night. It’s fantastic, great. Me and my camera. All around silence, peace, romanticism, harmony, joy of life. I often also was able to capture Ursa Major on the Grande Murielle but however pictures with Matterhorn are always really super, really insurmountable.