This is the first shoot I took near famous rifugio Brentei just upon my arrival on the Brenta Dolomites. It was bad stormy weather constantly rainy and covered with grey clouds. I was really disappointed that I will miss sunset but this is very often the situation in August when the weather in the mountains becomes unstable. As this was my first day there, I patiently waited for the right moment and little light shows from the Bocca Brenta passage.