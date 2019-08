Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was early December, beuatiful, however very cold day. I decided to solo climb Breithorn in Monte Rosa massif. The photo was taken after the climb once I descended to the calble car station on Klein Matterhorn.