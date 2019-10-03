Bran, Brasov, Romania by Tiberiu Sahlean

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Rucar-Bran corridor is an amazing area to visit in autumn, cramped between two imposing mountain massifs, and with colorful forests blanketing them. But the area is also famous for the numerous traditional houses. So as I was returning from a photo trip, I stopped here to enjoy the vistas and there was this beautiful little household with a nice sidelight. I wanted to catch some of the colorful trees, but the main star is clearly the tidy household, a prime example of communion with nature.