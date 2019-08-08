Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bow Lake, set along the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, in the Canadian Rockies, has always fascinated me. It is nestled perfectly beneath a number of peaks, including the dominant Crowfoot Mountain and the Crowfoot Glacier.

I knew, from being there a couple times before, that the winds come up shortly after sunrise, when the breeze shifts. Getting a glass-like reflection was going to take getting there very early, so I stayed at the historic Num-Ti-Jah Lodge, first built and made by famous Jimmy Simpson, one of the first Canadian Rockies outfitters and "mountain man".

Up before sunrise, I set up along the shore of Bow Lake and knew that the morning was going to be spectacular. Blue Hour in the Rockies is something special and as first light came, the sky turned from purple to blue and the the golden light made the reflections on the perfectly still lake capture Crowfoot Mountain and Crowfoot Glacier perfectly. About 15 minutes after the sun hit the peaks, the wind came up and the moment was gone. Bow Lake will always be one of my favourite places in the Canadian Rockies and hold a special place, not only because of its beauty, but because it takes commitment to capture the unique conditions to make it stand out.

Bow Lake is a short drive north from Lake Louise along the Icefields Parkway, one of the most beautiful drives in Canada. Winter's can be harsh in the Rockies, but anytime between May and September offer beautiful scenery and opportunities to see a lot of wildlife.