I'd driven to the Moray coastline in Scotland specifically to visit Bow Fiddle. I'd first arrived the evening before where the conditions were particularly poor. The next day the weather was much brighter and the light was falling nicely onto the quartzite rock. To get this particular shot I needed to wade into the sea and perch myself and the tripod onto a set of jagged rocks. Well worth the effort though!