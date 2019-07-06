Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Bow Fiddle Rock, Portknockie, Scotland by Andrzej Muzaj

Long Exposure
It’s been raining everyday for over 5 days, and heavy clouds were rolling through the sky almost all the time. I had wet shoes for over three days at this point, and only two days left in Scotland. On the sixth day the weather changed. I’ve managed to visit the magnificent Bow Fiddle Rock at the solstice sunset and capture it as the tide have risen up. I got my shoes wet yet again. This time I didn’t mind. Two minutes later the rocks in the foreground were covered by the rising water. I called it a day and hiked back to my car.

To achieve long exposure I’ve used 6-stop ND filter with a CPL, which gave me another 2 stops and saturated the colors in the scene.

