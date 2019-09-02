Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a photography holiday last year up the North of Scotland and visited Bow Fiddle Rock on 3 occasions. From parking the car it was only a short walk, about 5 mins but a torch of some sort helps. I visited Bow Fiddle Rock 3 times during my stay, this time for sunrise and twice for sunset. This was taken on my last morning before making the drive back home. Prior to visiting I wasn't sure what the best time was to visit for tide times, turns out anytime is great as long if there is some action in the water (for my liking anyway). The tide was coming in quite quickly, 10 minutes before this shot I was standing on the nearest rock and had to jump back to save getting wet feet. Sunrise didn't really come to much but I was really happy with the images that I captured. I will defiantly be visiting again in the near future.