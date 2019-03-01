













Is there any better way to see America and Canada than on foot? With thousands of miles under his belt, as David Hay explains, one photographer has produced a book of his best images, all untouched in post DAVID HAY

This book contains a collection of landscape images gathered by Randall J. Hodges as he hiked and photographed his way along 26,000 miles of trails in the Western USA and Canada. He has been a professional nature and landscape photographer for the last 16 years and it has long been his ambition to produce a book of his best images.

Background

The author, a keen hiker, was originally a cook who felt he couldn’t afford to quit his job. He wanted to be paid to hike and eventually he did quit his job to become a photographer. After a very difficult couple of years, and burning through his savings, he started to make a living at it.

As a film photographer, he resisted the change to digital until his publishers would no longer accept his photographs. Having advertised his film images as ‘not digitally altered’ he maintained this approach with his digital images by becoming an ‘all-in-camera’ shooter by not post-processing his images. He makes clear he has no objections to other photographers post-processing their images in the digital darkroom. Indeed, he says he greatly enjoys the work of many photographers who do it well. They can do things he cannot and can ...