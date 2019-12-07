Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am very lucky to live in an ancient area in North Cork, Ireland. In recent years snow is becoming a frequent occurrence in the winter. It's a welcome factor that brightens up those dull Irish months. I captured this photograph through an open window in my house. This window is perfectly positioned for sunset photographs as it has an elevated view over the valley. I was so pleased to be able to capture the frozen landscape, especially because the golden sunlight was shining through the bare trees making it look magical. My biggest challenge with taking sunset photographs is getting an even exposure throughout the photograph. Most of the time the scenery becomes a silhouette for the clouds. I am thrilled with this snapshot, you can see the trees covered in snow in that beautiful sunset glow with the pink tones in the sky. I would recommend to visit Ireland in the summer. It certainly has winter charm when it snows, yet most of the time it is cold and raining. This particular location is a view from my garden, but the mountainous region has many forest walks available to the public. You can get some wonderful landscape views during any season.