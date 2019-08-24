Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Most events of my short summer trip to Outer Banks took place around the base camp of a cozy Inn, located in the town of Manteo. From there, the drive to Bodie Island Light Station was just twenty minutes long, so it was an obvious choice for my morning photographing adventure. Upon arriving at the location and pulling out my gear, I learned, that keeping it in the pleasant room temperature overnight was not the brightest move. The air humidity instantly covered my lenses with a layer of condensed water and kept doing that for quite a while, despite my constant attempt to wipe them dry with a cloth.

Meanwhile, the light was growing, and I had little time to make the planned shot. I set the camera for this vertical composition with beautiful reflection in a pool of water, wiped the lenses once again, and paused, waiting for the lantern to blink again. The exposure turned out great, although I think that some fog still landed on the upper part of the lens, softening the lighthouse just a tiny bit. I, probably, like it that way. Adds a little mystery to this already Haunted Light.