The Pounding Mill section along the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of those spots that really showcase the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. It is an ideal location for a sunrise and a great spot to capture fog rolling through the valley. The mountains help create dynamic lighting situations from almost every angle in the valley providing unique photographic opportunities such as this one. I had a clear sky with mostly no clouds, that's not good for photographing a sunrise unless you know what you are looking for. Not having clouds allowed for some nice lighting on the fog working its way through the valley and as the sun started to rise above the mountain tops, light worked its way through the valley. I was able to capture some surreal landscapes because of the lack of the clouds. With the mountains still casting shade on the valley floor I was able to retain some of those beautiful blue tones. The warmth of the sunlight coupled with the cool blues of the shade paired nicely together here.