Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If I have ever had a moment of pure "Wander Lust", it happened while I was taking this shot and some others along the Blue Ridge Parkway Labor Day morning. I have chased a shot like this for years, majestic side light, beautiful color with the pure sense of awe. The Pisgah National Forest at its finest.