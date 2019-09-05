User Icon
Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, USA by Joshua Moore
Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, USA by Joshua Moore

Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, USA by Joshua Moore
If I have ever had a moment of pure "Wander Lust", it happened while I was taking this shot and some others along the Blue Ridge Parkway Labor Day morning. I have chased a shot like this for years, majestic side light, beautiful color with the pure sense of awe. The Pisgah National Forest at its finest.

