Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville, N Carolina, USA by Joshua Moore

The wind was roaring along the mountain tops last night as my wife and I watched the sun set along the Blue Ridge Parkway. We were out along the Linville section in North Carolina when I stopped along a bridge just before the Viaduct. While looking out I noticed this one pine tree growing on top of this large rock with little to no soil. The rich blues in the sky paired well with the landscape and everything just seemed to flow appropriately. Little bits of pink in the buds of the trees also matched up with sky creating a nice balance of color.