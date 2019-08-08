Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina, USA by John Brooks
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina, USA by John Brooks

By on 0 Comments

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina, USA by John Brooks
Views: 772

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a family visit to Sylva in North Carolina my cousin suggested we watch the sunset from the top of a nearby mountain. The mountains are part of the Appalachian chain and are known as the Blue Ridge Mountains or Smokey mountains as they often are shrouded in mist giving the appearance of smoke.

Before sunset the gentle gradation of the blue outlines of the receding mountains presents at wonderful image as attached.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®