The image was taken on the shortest day of the year, and also one of the coldest days. I ventured out very early morning, with a thermos of coffee and ski mittens - a rare thing to wear for us Floridians.

After setting up my tripod and camera, I waited for the first light, jumping up and down to keep warm and prevent my fingers from going numb.

A "super-moon" was setting right over the Naples pier and it did not disappoint. While the sun was still below the horizon, its light was already refracted in the atmosphere. Together, moon and sun created this calm blue hour scene.