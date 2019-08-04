Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

his image was captured along the “old Durme”. The Old Durme is an old meander. Until 1934 the Durme meandered from Hamme to Waasmunster. Due to the straightening, this meander is no longer under the influence of the tides. Since then, the Old Durme has been a piece of valuable nature with a unique fauna and flora.

I had never visited this place before. One Sunday afternoon I decided to visit this place and to scout for some possible photographs. The weather was not particular exciting and although I had captured a few interesting images, it wasn’t until the sun was completely set that this place came to life. There was no more wind and the water turned into a mirror. The blue atmosphere adds some magic to the image.