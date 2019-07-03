Blue Lakes, Colorado, USA by Theo Wecker

A hidden view at Blue Lakes near Telluride, Colorado. The lake is a steep 4.25 mile hike from the trailhead on Dallas Divide. The views are stunning and it is a pleasant respite from the heat of Colorado summers. The temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler at the top of the hike than at the valley floor making this a great summer hike. The water was choppy and the reflection wasn't very pleasant with a short shutter speed so I used a 5 stop ND filter to get my shutter speed to 35 seconds and I took a 3 image panorama and bracketed each shot +/- 1 stop.