This is a scene from the beautiful Lyngen alps a wonderful winterday, hiking with snowshoes in the mountains. As I was hiking kilometers in such a fantastic area, I was reminded why I started with photography in the first place! It is a passion for being outdoors and capturing the beauty of nature in that order, rather than stressing with getting that shot!

After having hiked down from my first sunset location, a gorgeous bluehour light started to illuminate the snowcapped mountains, and I had to increase my walking speed in order to get down by the river to capture my last shot of the day. Luckily I got down just in time to capture the mountains reflecting in the calm water. I was happy to finally set up my gear by the river, and I had been at this spot before and had already a composition in mind. I got some minutes just to sit down with a coffee watching the scenery after having secured the shot, and I must say it was a perfect end to a great day outside!