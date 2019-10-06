Blessington Lakes, Wicklow, Ireland by Paul Kiernan

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spent a wonderful day from early morning till dusk travelling on the road around the Blessington lakes shooting beautiful views of the lakes and the Wicklow Mountains.

The lakes cover 5000 acres and were formed 50 years ago by the construction of the Poulaphouca Dam for the Electricity Supply Board hydroelectric station. It is a great base for photography and various outdoor activities. The road around the lake goes through the historic villages of Valleymount, Ballyknockan and Lacken. It is approximately a one hour drive from Dublin. Best time to visit is Spring or Autumn.