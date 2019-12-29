Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Any time it snows in Colorado, it's a good day. On this day a snowstorm started to blow in around lunch time. The best part was that it was so cold, the moist air was freezing on everything. I decided to take a drive into the Black Forest area of Colorado Springs to enjoy the snow storm and photograph the beautiful scenery.