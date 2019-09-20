User Icon
Sea Stacks Assignment

Black Beach, Iceland by Frederic Demeuse

Black and white shot of the famous seas stacks of a Black beach of Southern Iceland for a timeless interpretation beyond the touristic clichés. The stormy conditions of that day of Autumn was perfect to render the mystery of that place of legends and to avoid the crowd as the madness of mass tourism has seized this place for a few years.

