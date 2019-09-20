Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Black and white shot of the famous seas stacks of a Black beach of Southern Iceland for a timeless interpretation beyond the touristic clichés. The stormy conditions of that day of Autumn was perfect to render the mystery of that place of legends and to avoid the crowd as the madness of mass tourism has seized this place for a few years.