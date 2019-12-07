Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Bald Cypress looses its leaves in the winter and around November the leaves turn a strong rust color before they drop. Three of my photography friends and I traveled to Eastern Texas to capture the fall colors in the lakes and swamps in Harrison County as well as the swamps in Louisiana. On our first morning it was quite cold, around 34 degrees with a nice clear sky. The clear cold produced a nice fog/mist layer on the lake. This image was taken from one of the docks around 45 minutes before sunrise.